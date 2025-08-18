Chief Petty Officer Uniform Fitting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Boatwain’s Mate (Select) Joel Lazo, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) gets his khaki trouser hem measurements taken, during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board JBPHH, Aug. 16, 2025. Petty officers selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders.