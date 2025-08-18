Chief Petty Officer Uniform Fitting

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Chief Boatwain’s Mate (Select) Joel Lazo, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) gets his khaki trouser hem measurements taken, during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board JBPHH, Aug. 16, 2025. Petty officers selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9263701
    VIRIN: 250816-N-VD165-1002
    Resolution: 2166x3641
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    JBPHH
    Chief season
    Region Hawaii
    Navy
    Uniforms

