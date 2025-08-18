Chief Petty Officer Uniform Fitting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Culinary Specialist Mack Everhart, left, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), helps Chief Builder (Select) Daniel Kinion, test the fitting of a chief petty officer combination cover during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board JBPHH, Aug. 16, 2025. Petty officers selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders.