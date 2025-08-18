AFLCMC historian rocks out during WPAFB end-of-summer bash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

History rocks - and so does AFLCMC Chief Historian Kevin Rusnak!



Kevin traded archives for drumsticks at the Wright-Patterson AFB end-of-summer bash on August 14, 2025, jamming with his band The Mixtape Romeos.



The 88th Force Support Squadron hosted the free event for Airmen, families, civilians, and contractors.