    AFLCMC historian rocks out during WPAFB end-of-summer bash

    AFLCMC historian rocks out during WPAFB end-of-summer bash

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    History rocks - and so does AFLCMC Chief Historian Kevin Rusnak!

    Kevin traded archives for drumsticks at the Wright-Patterson AFB end-of-summer bash on August 14, 2025, jamming with his band The Mixtape Romeos.

    The 88th Force Support Squadron hosted the free event for Airmen, families, civilians, and contractors.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9263424
    VIRIN: 250814-F-FC975-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 693.2 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    This work, AFLCMC historian rocks out during WPAFB end-of-summer bash [Image 2 of 2], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS

    AFLCMC historian rocks out during WPAFB end-of-summer bash

    WPAFB
    88ABW
    AFLCMC

