AFLCMC PM Visits 183rd Centralized Repair Facility

Recently, Col. Jessica Kashka, AFLCMC program manager for F-15EX within our Fighters & Advanced Aircraft directorate, traveled to Springfield, Ill to visit the 183rd Centralized Repair Facility (CRF) there.



The CRF is a jet engine repair facility within the United States Air Force, serving as the only dedicated repair facility for the F-15EX aircraft fleet. The 183rd is part of the Illinois Air National Guard.



The team of 119 individuals maintain jet engines powering the U-2, F-16 and F-15EX. The 183rd also supports the total Air Force with base transitions during fleet divestitures and facilitates the establishment of new maintenance squadrons.



In the photo, Col. Kashka looks at an aircraft engine with Capt. Jon Kent, Director of Operations for the 183rd Maintenance Wing.