    Deployed HSC-9 Holds Aerial Change of Command

    Deployed HSC-9 Holds Aerial Change of Command

    NORTH SEA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Two Carrier Air Wing 8 MH-60S Sea Hawks, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, fly in formation over the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during an aerial change of command, Aug. 18, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 14:57
    Photo ID: 9263161
    VIRIN: 250818-N-HJ055-1532
    Resolution: 4976x3317
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    This work, Deployed HSC-9 Holds Aerial Change of Command, by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deployed Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 Holds Change of Command

    GRFCSG25

