Deployed Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly | Two Carrier Air Wing 8 MH-60S Sea Hawks, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly | Two Carrier Air Wing 8 MH-60S Sea Hawks, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, fly in formation over the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during an aerial change of command, Aug. 18, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly) see less | View Image Page

NORTH SEA (August 18, 2025) – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, currently deployed aboard the first-in-class USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as a part of Carrier Air Wing 8, conducted a change of command, August 18, 2025.



Cmdr. Sean Rice, a native of Boise, Idaho, relieved Cmdr. Robert Knoerzer, a native of Mokena, Illinois, while underway in the North Sea. Gerald R. Ford departed Naval Station Norfolk on June 24, 2025.



“I'm very proud of what the Tridents have accomplished during my time serving in the squadron,” said Knoerzer, a graduate of Purdue University. “We've supported the Gerald R. Ford Strike Group for two deployments and other key events such as Fleet Week New York in 2024. Our hardworking Sailors are the backbone of HSC-9, the most dynamic squadron in Carrier Air Wing EIGHT.”



Gerald R. Ford, along with the nine embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two’s USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and USS Mahan (DDG 72), and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), conducted multi-domain strike group operations in the Atlantic Ocean at the end of June before transiting east through the Strait of Gibraltar with Spanish Armada Santa Maria-class ESPS Canarias (F86), July 19.



“I am humbled and honored to continue to serve with the Tridents as Skipper,” said Rice, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy. “This incredible team has provided, and will continue to provide, the highest level of rotary wing support to Carrier Strike Group Twelve. Across our diverse capabilities of combat search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, and counter-unmanned aerial systems, the Tridents are always the first aircraft up and the last aircraft down, persistently ready to execute any mission with professionalism and precision.”



The Carrier Strike Group participated in NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Neptune Strike 25-2 before make a port visit to Marseille, France, August 4 to 9. Gerald R. Ford and the embarked squadrons, including HSC-9, transited the Strait of Gibraltar westbound on August 13, and continues operations in the Atlantic Ocean.



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. HSC-9 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region.