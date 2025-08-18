106th Aviation Regiment Conducts Sling-Load Training at Camp Ripley

Soldiers from the 106th Aviation Regiment out of the Illinois National Guard conduct sling-load training with UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on August 11th, 2025 (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).
