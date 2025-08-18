Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Aviation Regiment Conducts Sling-Load Training at Camp Ripley [Image 15 of 16]

    106th Aviation Regiment Conducts Sling-Load Training at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers from the 106th Aviation Regiment out of the Illinois National Guard conduct sling-load training with UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on August 11th, 2025 (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 14:45
    Photo ID: 9263155
    VIRIN: 250811-Z-AR912-1014
    Resolution: 6078x4052
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    Camp Ripley
    Illinois National Guard
    Chinook
    Minnesota
    Blackhawk
    Aviation

