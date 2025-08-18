Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Kilian, a staff judge advocate with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, stands with his spouse for a photo during his retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 15, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor Kilian’s honorable and faithful service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo)