Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Kilian, a staff judge advocate with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, stands with his spouse for a photo during his retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 15, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor Kilian’s honorable and faithful service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9263083
    VIRIN: 250816-M-PK676-1048
    Resolution: 7261x4843
    Size: 19.9 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Dominic Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service
    Col. Kilian retires after 22 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2dMARDIV
    USMCnews
    Ceremony
    Tradition
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download