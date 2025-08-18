Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Senior Airman Logan Nyer (left), and Staff Sgt. Reese Starkey, cables and antenna specialists with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, inspect structures and antennas on a tower at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on August 17, 2025. The Airman reapplied weather coating and checked structures to ensure reliable radio communications for missions downrange.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:03
    Photo ID: 9262724
    VIRIN: 250817-Z-EP527-1001
    Resolution: 1359x2048
    Size: 439.19 KB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness
    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness
    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF, PAANG, Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download