211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness

Senior Airman Logan Nyer (left), and Staff Sgt. Reese Starkey, cables and antenna specialists with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, inspect structures and antennas on a tower at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on August 17, 2025. The Airman reapplied weather coating and checked structures to ensure reliable radio communications for missions downrange.