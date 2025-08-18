Senior Airman Logan Nyer (left), and Staff Sgt. Reese Starkey, cables and antenna specialists with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, inspect structures and antennas on a tower at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on August 17, 2025. The Airman reapplied weather coating and checked structures to ensure reliable radio communications for missions downrange.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 13:03
|Photo ID:
|9262724
|VIRIN:
|250817-Z-EP527-1001
|Resolution:
|1359x2048
|Size:
|439.19 KB
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.