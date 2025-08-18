Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Senior Airman Logan Nyer, Cable and Antenna Specialist, with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, inspects structures and antennas on an antenna tower at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on August 17, 2025. Nyer checked structures and antennas to ensure reliable radio communications for missions downrange.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:03
    Photo ID: 9262723
    VIRIN: 250817-Z-EP527-1006
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 512.79 KB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness
    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness
    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download