    75th ABW generates combat-ready Airmen with readiness exercise [Image 13 of 15]

    75th ABW generates combat-ready Airmen with readiness exercise

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Airmen from 75th Air Base Wing set up a defensive perimeter while medics attend to a simulated casualty during a deployment readiness exercise Aug. 13, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise focused on generating combat-ready Airmen by practicing critical combat skills such as tactical movement and effective team communication in a simulated high-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:20
    Photo ID: 9262437
    VIRIN: 250813-F-EF974-2069
    Resolution: 7641x5094
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    Operational readiness exercise
    75ABW
    AFMC2025
    lethality & readiness

