    75th ABW generates combat-ready Airmen with readiness exercise [Image 12 of 15]

    75th ABW generates combat-ready Airmen with readiness exercise

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Airman Joshuah Sevrey, 75th Air Base Wing Communications and Information Directorate, runs for cover during a deployment readiness exercise Aug. 13, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise focused on generating combat-ready Airmen by practicing critical combat skills such as tactical movement and effective team communication in a simulated high-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:20
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    This work, 75th ABW generates combat-ready Airmen with readiness exercise [Image 15 of 15], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

