75th ABW generates combat-ready Airmen with readiness exercise

Airman Joshuah Sevrey, 75th Air Base Wing Communications and Information Directorate, runs for cover during a deployment readiness exercise Aug. 13, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The exercise focused on generating combat-ready Airmen by practicing critical combat skills such as tactical movement and effective team communication in a simulated high-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
