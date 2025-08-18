22nd MEU (SOC) | CLB-26 Conducts “AMY” Unmanned Surface Vessel Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mathew Liebold, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), left, and Lt. Col. Zacharias Hornbaker, commanding officer of CLB 26, 22nd MEU (SOC), control an “AMY” Unmanned Surface Vehicle during an instructor-led course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2025. The “AMY” USV provides detailed scanning of underwater terrain to identify hazards and ensure safe passage for personnel and vessels, enabling the 22nd MEU (SOC) to conduct amphibious operations safely and effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)