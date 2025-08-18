Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU (SOC) | CLB-26 Conducts “AMY” Unmanned Surface Vessel Course [Image 3 of 7]

    22nd MEU (SOC) | CLB-26 Conducts “AMY” Unmanned Surface Vessel Course

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and Marines with engineer reconnaissance platoon, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, control an “AMY” Unmanned Surface Vehicle during an instructor-led course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2025. The “AMY” USV provides detailed scanning of underwater terrain to identify hazards and ensure safe passage for personnel and vessels, enabling the 22nd MEU (SOC) to conduct amphibious operations safely and effectively. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 09:59
    Photo ID: 9262263
    VIRIN: 250806-M-VB488-9007
    Resolution: 2960x1974
    Size: 1001.57 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) | CLB-26 Conducts “AMY” Unmanned Surface Vessel Course [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22d MEU
    USV
    CLB 26
    8th ESB

