    166th RTI students conduct artillery live fire exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    166th RTI students conduct artillery live fire exercise

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Soldiers conduct an artillery live fire exercise Aug. 15 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, as the culmination of their Cannon Crewmember (13B) Advanced Leader Course. This course is one of several conducted throughout the year by the staff of the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, which trains more than 5,500 students annually. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 09:51
    Photo ID: 9262268
    VIRIN: 250815-Z-CQ783-1002
    Resolution: 5331x2554
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 166th RTI students conduct artillery live fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Cannon Crewmember
    166th Regiment
    Regional Training Institute
    Senior Leader Course
    Pennsylvania National Guard

