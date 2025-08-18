166th RTI students conduct artillery live fire exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers conduct an artillery live fire exercise Aug. 15 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, as the culmination of their Cannon Crewmember (13B) Advanced Leader Course. This course is one of several conducted throughout the year by the staff of the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, which trains more than 5,500 students annually. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)