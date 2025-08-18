Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members support DHS in illegal alien holding operations [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. Marine with Joint Task Force Southern Guard stands watch on the flight line at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 14, 2025. The JTF-SG is providing support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 09:47
    Photo ID: 9262265
    VIRIN: 250814-F-VM792-1074
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    This work, U.S. service members support DHS in illegal alien holding operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

