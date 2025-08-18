U.S. service members support DHS in illegal alien holding operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members stand on the flight line at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 14, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States, the Department of Defense is providing support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)