    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 8 of 8]

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Two passers-by approach National Guard troops posted at Union Station in D.C. and pose for photos Aug. 17, 2025.
    Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9261684
    VIRIN: 250817-F-EZ983-1013
    Resolution: 5227x3920
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
