Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, District of Columbia Land Component Commander, talks to soldiers while making rounds visiting National Guard troops patrolling the National Mall in D.C. Aug 27, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)