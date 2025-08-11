Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, District of Columbia Land Component Commander, talks to soldiers while making rounds visiting National Guard troops patrolling the National Mall in D.C. Aug 27, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9261672
|VIRIN:
|250817-F-EZ983-1005
|Resolution:
|5365x4024
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.