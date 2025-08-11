Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Perform Training Operations [Image 23 of 28]

    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Perform Training Operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing perform standard maintenance procedures over a multi-day drill weekend, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug 15, 2025. Drill weekends prepare airmen to stay current on training to keep their units mission ready.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9261641
    VIRIN: 250816-F-NE283-2353
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Perform Training Operations [Image 28 of 28], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

