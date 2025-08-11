Airmen from the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing perform standard maintenance procedures over a multi-day drill weekend, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Aug 15, 2025. Drill weekends prepare airmen to stay current on training to keep their units mission ready.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9261626
|VIRIN:
|250816-F-NE283-4098
|Resolution:
|3367x5060
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Perform Training Operations [Image 28 of 28], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.