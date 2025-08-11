Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC Air Guard supports DC Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 8 of 8]

    DC Air Guard supports DC Safe and Beautiful mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    Joint Task Force DC

    D.C. Air National Guardsmen supporting Joint Task Force D.C. (JTF-DC) stand guard at the National Mall in Washington D.C., Aug. 16, 2025. The D.C. National Guard is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    VIRIN: 250816-F-XC675-9612
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC Air Guard supports DC Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

