DC Air National Guard supports DC Safe and Beautiful mission

D.C. Air National Guardsmen supporting Joint Task Force D.C. (JTF-DC) stand guard at the National Mall in Washington D.C., Aug. 16, 2025. The D.C. National Guard is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)