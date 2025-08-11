ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon evaluate targets during a live-fire exercise aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in the Atlantic Ocean during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 13, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9261344
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-TN407-1297
|Resolution:
|3319x4979
|Size:
|952.06 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort Marines Live Fire [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.