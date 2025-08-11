Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Marines Live Fire [Image 1 of 14]

    USNS Comfort Marines Live Fire

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2025) Cpl. Elian Lopez and Lance Cpl. Nazarene Richardson, both assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in the Atlantic Ocean during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 13, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 07:54
    Photo ID: 9261336
    VIRIN: 250813-A-TN407-1174
    Resolution: 5445x3630
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

