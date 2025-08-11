Abraham Lincoln pulls in to San Diego

250811-N-XM644-1141 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Aixa Cotamorles, left, from San Diego, salutes the ensign while Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Alexander Adkins, from Lexington, Ky., shifts colors on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Hannah Tross)
