    Abraham Lincoln pulls in to San Diego [Image 3 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln pulls in to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250811-N-XM644-1129 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Aixa Cotamorles, behind, from San Diego, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Alexander Adkins, from Lexington, Ky., shift colors on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Hannah Tross)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9261287
    VIRIN: 250811-N-XM644-1129
    Resolution: 3611x5416
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Abraham Lincoln pulls in to San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by SA Hannah Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Lincoln Nation

