D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

A U.S. Soldier from the District of Columbia National Guard grabs a provided meal during the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2025. Guard members are positioned at key locations throughout the city to provide a visible security presence alongside law enforcement partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)