    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    Joint Task Force DC

    A U.S. Soldier from the District of Columbia National Guard grabs a provided meal during the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2025. Guard members are positioned at key locations throughout the city to provide a visible security presence alongside law enforcement partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9260933
    VIRIN: 250816-A-NR779-1015
    Resolution: 7708x5139
    Size: 33.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCsafe

