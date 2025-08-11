D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard stand watch at Union Station in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia during the DC Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2025. Guard members are positioned at key locations throughout the city to provide a visible security presence alongside law enforcement partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)