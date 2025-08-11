U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea Commander Attends Romanian Navy Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Romanian IAR 330 Puma Naval helicopter deploys flares during a Navy Day demonstration over the Black Sea in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2025. Navy Day is celebrated annually and honors Romania’s naval forces, maritime heritage, religious traditions, and the role of sailors in protecting national sovereignty along the Black Sea. NATO partners and allies attend Navy Day to experience ceremonial traditions and build partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)