    U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea Commander Attends Romanian Navy Day [Image 14 of 16]

    U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea Commander Attends Romanian Navy Day

    CONSTANțA, ROMANIA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Navy Sailor renders a salute while marching in the Navy Day Parade in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2025. Navy Day is celebrated annually and honors Romania’s naval forces, maritime heritage, religious traditions, and the role of sailors in protecting national sovereignty along the Black Sea. NATO partners and allies attend Navy Day to experience ceremonial traditions and build partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 09:05
    Photo ID: 9260723
    VIRIN: 250815-A-HJ930-3295
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: CONSTANțA, RO
    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea Commander Attends Romanian Navy Day [Image 16 of 16], by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Black Sea
    United States Navy
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps

