U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea Commander Attends Romanian Navy Day

A U.S. Navy Sailor renders a salute while marching in the Navy Day Parade in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2025. Navy Day is celebrated annually and honors Romania’s naval forces, maritime heritage, religious traditions, and the role of sailors in protecting national sovereignty along the Black Sea. NATO partners and allies attend Navy Day to experience ceremonial traditions and build partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 09:05
|Photo ID:
|9260723
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-HJ930-3295
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|CONSTANțA, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
