U.S. Naval Academy change of command ceremony

From left, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. M. Yvette Davids, the 65th Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th commandant of the Marine Corps, U.S. Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, the acting Chief of Naval Operations and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, the 66th Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, bow their heads in prayer during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, August 15, 2025. Borgschulte’s command marks the first time in the Naval Academy’s 179 year history that a Marine has served as the Superintendent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)