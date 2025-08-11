U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, the 66th Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, salutes U.S. Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, the acting Chief of Naval Operations, salute during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, August 15, 2025. Borgschulte’s command marks the first time in the Naval Academy’s 179 year history that a Marine has served as the Superintendent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 22:39
|Photo ID:
|9260469
|VIRIN:
|250815-M-EG001-1112
|Resolution:
|3644x5464
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Academy change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.