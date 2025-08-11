CMC Gen. Eric Smith Delivers Remarks During USNA Change of Command Ceremony

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Aug. 15, 2025. Marine Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte relieved Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids as the 66th U.S. Naval Academy superintendent and first Marine to serve in this role. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)
