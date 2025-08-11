Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACNO Adm. Jim Kilby Arrives to USNA Change of Command Ceremony

    ACNO Adm. Jim Kilby Arrives to USNA Change of Command Ceremony

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby arrives to a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Aug. 15, 2025. Marine Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte relieved Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids as the 66th U.S. Naval Academy superintendent and first Marine to serve in this role. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 18:49
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, ACNO Adm. Jim Kilby Arrives to USNA Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

