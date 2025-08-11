Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force (l.) and Col. Lynn Berendsen, Commanding Officer, MCB Camp
Pendleton Assault Amphibian School (r.) cut the ribbon for the new Combat Water Survival Training Facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Aug. 13, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9260192
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-PG482-3540
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon cutting for new Camp Pendleton Combat Water Survival Training Facility [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Southwest Delivers Combat Water Survival Training Facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
No keywords found.