    Ribbon cutting for new Camp Pendleton Combat Water Survival Training Facility

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force (l.) and Col. Lynn Berendsen, Commanding Officer, MCB Camp
    Pendleton Assault Amphibian School (r.) cut the ribbon for the new Combat Water Survival Training Facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Aug. 13, 2025.

