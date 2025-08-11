NAVFAC Southwest Delivers Combat Water Survival Training Facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest joined representatives from I Marine Expeditionary Force, Assault Amphibian Center of Excellence, and RQ Construction to celebrate the completion of a new Combat Water Survival Training Facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Aug. 13.



Marines will use the new 21 Area facility to train for water survival, both in simulated amphibious vehicle submersion scenarios, and open water survival swim training scenarios.



“Having a swim tank in the 21 area is a resource optimization project considering that there are seven major units that use water training as a qualification requirement for them to operate,” said Col. Lynn Berendsen, Commanding Officer, MCB Camp Pendleton Assault Amphibian School. “This facility will be used to prepare thousands of Marines for deployments, and it will also be available for PT hours and other operations.”



NAVFAC Southwest awarded a design build contract to RQ Construction in February 2023 and oversaw the construction and delivery from award to completion.



As part of the contract, RQ Construction built a new combat training tank and underwater egress trainer, as well as locker rooms and bathroom facilities. NAVFAC Southwest and its partners delivered the facility on time, despite challenges along the way.



“We encountered several unforeseen conditions during site preparation including old barracks foundation pilings and an underground storage tank that had to be removed before construction could continue,” said Clinton Roy, NAVFAC Southwest Senior Construction Manager, FEAD Camp Pendleton. “We quickly proceeded with contract change orders to prevent a delay in project delivery.”



The 21 Area training pool is the second such facility on Camp Pendleton. Its delivery relieves the 53 Area training tank, which was at capacity, and required a 30-mile trip between the amphibious schoolhouse and training pool.

