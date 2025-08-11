CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250805-N-WJ173-1004 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center San Diego (NMRTC SD) Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship (CRTS) Teams 2, 8, and 9 practice patient movement and casualty triage procedures inside the medical spaces of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during amphibious familiarization training, Aug. 5, 2025. The exercise, led by Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and coordinated with NMRTC SD, prepared CRTS teams to integrate rapidly with shipboard medical departments and provide scalable surgical and critical care in support of amphibious operations. (U.S. Navy photo contributed)