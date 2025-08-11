Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    250805-N-WJ173-1004 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center San Diego (NMRTC SD) Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship (CRTS) Teams 2, 8, and 9 practice patient movement and casualty triage procedures inside the medical spaces of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during amphibious familiarization training, Aug. 5, 2025. The exercise, led by Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and coordinated with NMRTC SD, prepared CRTS teams to integrate rapidly with shipboard medical departments and provide scalable surgical and critical care in support of amphibious operations. (U.S. Navy photo contributed)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 17:29
    Photo ID: 9260078
    VIRIN: 250805-N-WJ173-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine
    NMFP
    NMRTC San Diego
    CRTS
    Expeditionary

