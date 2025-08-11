CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250805-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center San Diego (NMRTC SD) Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship (CRTS) Teams 2, 8, and 9 conduct casualty assessment and treatment drills on a medical training mannequin aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during amphibious familiarization training, Aug. 5, 2025. The multi-team evolution, coordinated by Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and NMRTC SD, is designed to sustain medical readiness and operational integration with amphibious warfare platforms in support of deployed Marine Air Ground Task Forces (MAGTF) and Naval Expeditionary Forces. (U.S. Navy photo contributed)