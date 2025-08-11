Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    250805-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center San Diego (NMRTC SD) Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship (CRTS) Teams 2, 8, and 9 conduct casualty assessment and treatment drills on a medical training mannequin aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during amphibious familiarization training, Aug. 5, 2025. The multi-team evolution, coordinated by Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and NMRTC SD, is designed to sustain medical readiness and operational integration with amphibious warfare platforms in support of deployed Marine Air Ground Task Forces (MAGTF) and Naval Expeditionary Forces. (U.S. Navy photo contributed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9260073
    VIRIN: 250805-N-WJ173-1003
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 262.77 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer
    CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CRTS Teams Conduct Amphibious Familiarization Training Aboard USS Boxer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine
    NMFP
    NMRTC San Diego
    CRTS
    Expeditionary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download