Army National Guard Materiel Command visits the 117ARW

Leadership from the Army National Guard Materiel Command visit the 117th Air Refueling Wing for an incentive flight, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Aug. 13, 2025. The visiting leadership was greeted upon their return by U.S. Air Force Brig Gen. John Michael Taylor and Col. Michael Marshall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)
