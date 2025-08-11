Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis  

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Terry Grisham and leadership from Army National Guard Materiel Command visit the 117th Air Refueling Wing for an incentive flight, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, Aug. 13, 2025. The visiting leadership was greeted upon their return by U.S. Air Force Brig Gen. John Michael Taylor and Col. Michael Marshall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 9260076
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-UQ780-1024
    Resolution: 4713x3136
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Materiel Command visits the 117ARW [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Incentive flight
    Army Materiel Command
    117ARW
    Air National Guard

