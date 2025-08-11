Senior NCOs Uphold Leadership Role During Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Mission

Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, command senior enlisted leader of the District of Columbia National Guard, meets with senior noncommissioned officers supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force under Joint Task Force–District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Aug. 15, 2025. NCO leaders play a vital role in guiding and mentoring Soldiers and Airmen to ensure mission success during community support operations. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. DC Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Ms. Ayan Sheikh, DCNG Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9259844
|VIRIN:
|200715-Z-IB405-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
