    Senior NCOs Uphold Leadership Role During Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Mission

    Senior NCOs Uphold Leadership Role During Joint Task Force–District of Columbia Mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Ayan Sheikh 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, command senior enlisted leader of the District of Columbia National Guard, meets with senior noncommissioned officers supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force under Joint Task Force–District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Aug. 15, 2025. NCO leaders play a vital role in guiding and mentoring Soldiers and Airmen to ensure mission success during community support operations. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. DC Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Ms. Ayan Sheikh, DCNG Public Affairs)

    National Guard
    DCsafe
    Safe and Beautiful

