    250805-A-ZN169-1004 [Image 4 of 5]

    250805-A-ZN169-1004

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department speaks to community members during Fort Jackson's National Night Out event held Aug. 5 at Patriot Park on post.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9259593
    VIRIN: 250805-A-ZN169-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 250805-A-ZN169-1004 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson police, community enjoy a National Night Out

