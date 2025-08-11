Sgt. 1st Class David Villareal, a military policeman on Fort Jackson, gives encouragement to a child trying to dunk Col. C.J. Phillips, Army Training Center chief of staff during the 2025 National Night Out held Aug. 5 at Patriot Park on post. National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August, aimed at bringing law enforcement and the community closer together.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9259587
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-ZN169-1099
|Resolution:
|4155x6048
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250805-A-ZN169-1099 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jackson police, community enjoy a National Night Out
No keywords found.