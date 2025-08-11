250805-A-ZN169-1099

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class David Villareal, a military policeman on Fort Jackson, gives encouragement to a child trying to dunk Col. C.J. Phillips, Army Training Center chief of staff during the 2025 National Night Out held Aug. 5 at Patriot Park on post. National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August, aimed at bringing law enforcement and the community closer together.