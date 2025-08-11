VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, refuels during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 13, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 14:20
|Photo ID:
|9259554
|VIRIN:
|250813-M-HA211-1015
|Resolution:
|5871x3914
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
