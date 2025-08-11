VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, board an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 13, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)