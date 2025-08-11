Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25 [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, board an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 13, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9259552
    VIRIN: 250813-M-HA211-1294
    Resolution: 5025x3350
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alexis Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25
    VMM-165 and MWSS-371 conduct refueling and insert operations during SLTE 4-25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWSS-371
    3rd MAW
    VMM-165
    MV-22B
    Osprey
    SLTE 4-25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download