Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 20 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard, are positioned at locations around the District as part of the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce, Joint Task Force District of Columbia on Aug. 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. DC Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.”
    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Tech Sgt. Andrew Enriquez, 113th Wing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 12:27
    Photo ID: 9259310
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-EZ983-1015
    Resolution: 5325x3994
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCsafe
    Safe and Beautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download